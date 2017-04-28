Ben and Holly take to the stage in magical show at Palace Theatre

Kids TV favourite Ben And Holly’s Little Kingdom can be seen on stage at Mansfield Palace on May 10-11.

From the makers of Peppa Pig comes this BAFTA award-winning television animation, live on stage.

The performances on May 10 are at 1pm and 4.30pm while the performances on May 11 are at 10am and 1pm.

Tickets can be booked directly from www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or you can call the box office on 01623 633133.

Holly is a young Fairy Princess, who is still learning how to fly and her magic doesn’t always go quite according to plan. Her best friend, Ben the Elf, doesn’t have wings and he doesn’t do magic, but he runs very fast and flies on the back of Gaston the Ladybird. They live in the Little Kingdom, a tiny land where flowers and grass rise high above them and every day is an adventure.

Join Ben and Holly, and their friends on this exciting, enchanting and magical musical adventure packed full of games, songs and laughter. This beautiful story of elves, princesses and childhood innocence will delight all the family!

Entertainment One’s (eOne) Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom hails from the award-winning animation studio Astley Baker Davies, creators of the global preschool phenomenon Peppa Pig. Currently a top rated show for pre-schoolers Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom airs daily on Nick Jr and on 5’s Milkshake and has picked up numerous accolades including a BAFTA award, British Animation Award and an Emmy Award.