Awesome show in store with Jonny at comedy festival

Jonny Awsum performs a gig at The Canalhouse on November 5 as part of the Nottingham Comedy Festival.

Jonny Awsum promised his daughter he’d play live on stage at the O2. It wasn’t as easy as he’d hoped. Did he do it? Thousands of people visiting the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August were lucky enough to find out for themselves, at his show Honey I Promised the Kid - where Jonny played to sold out rooms daily, and received fantastic press reviews.

The show did so well, with demand so high, that Jonny has been on a short tour of the UK this autumn, including sold out performances.

Come along and find out in a true tale packed with celebrity encounters, numerous dignity-sapping incidents and an incredible final twist…

See https://www.jonnyawsum.com/live.html for more.