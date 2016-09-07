Award-winning comedian Omid announces Nottingham date

Funnyman Omid Djalili has announced that he will be bringing his Schmuck For A Night tour to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall next year.

Tickets are on sale for the performance, which will be on May 18, from 8pm.

Tickets are £24 and you can check availability by going to www.trch.co.uk or calling 0115 989 5555.

The award-winning comedian and actor, known for his legendary stand-up performances is back on a nationwide tour.

Intelligent, sometimes provocative and always entertaining, his stand-up is a hugely energetic and captivating comedy masterclass. His credits range from Hollywood to television and live on the West End stage.

Earning praise across the world for his performances, Omid recently starred in Dickensian on BBC1 and Lucky Man on Sky1.