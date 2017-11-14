The Wombats announce Nottingham and Sheffield dates

The Wombats will be touring the UK in March next year.

And the Liverpool trio will be at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on March 17 and Nottingham’s Rock City on March 21.

The band’s fourth album, Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life, is due for release in February and their new single, Lemon To A Knife Fight, is available to stream online now at https://thewombats.lnk.to/ltakf.

The band also played headline shows in north America at the start of this year and toured the USA with The Pixies and Weezer in June and July.

Tickets for their new UK dates are available from Friday, November 17 at www.thewombats.co.uk