The Teletubbies are coming to Nottingham

The iconic Teletubbies are coming to Nottingham next year in Teletubbies Live – their first ever theatre show created especially for little ones.

Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a show full of love and laughter as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland.

Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-noo and Sun Baby as well as popular features from the TV series and brand new songs.

Featuring full-sized Teletubbies characters, bright colours, puppetry, songs and actions, the show is at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal on March 2 and 3 next year.

Tickets are available now on 0115 9895555 or www.trch.co.uk