The LaFontaines to play Nottingham and Sheffield on tour

Scottish rockers The LaFontaines are back on the road this month in support of their new album, Common Problem.

And the tour includes dates at The Leadmill in Sheffield on November 22 and Rock City in Nottingham on November 23.

Kerr Okan said: “Common Problem is a much darker record than our debut release.

“We’re not as young and naive as we were, we’ve been around the world as a band, seen a lot of things and discovered our one big Common Problem.

“There is a lot of angst, truth and reality held within this album.”

Tickets for their live shows are at http://bit.ly/2AfwQnU (Nottingham) and http://bit.ly/2ipYF4X (Sheffield).