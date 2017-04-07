The Big Moon at Rough Trade in Nottingham this weekend

London quartet The Big Moon will be playing an in-store gig in Nottingham’s Rough Trade this weekend to promote their new album.

The album, Love In The 4th Dimension, is out now and the band will be in Nottingham on Sunday, April 9 when they will be performing in-store and signing copies of the album.

Singer Juliette Jackson said: “We’ve been playing these songs for two years now, and it’s a dream come true to finally immortalise them on record.

“It’s like having 11 tiny babies all at once, all with their own little faces and voices and personalities, and now we’re ready to throw them out of our nest and into your ears.”

For more details on the gig or to order the album online, go to www.thebigmoon.co.uk