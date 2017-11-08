Tears For Fears announce Nottingham date

Tears for Fears have added three more dates to their Rule the World Tour, including a date at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on April 28 next year.

Alison Moyet has been confirmed as a special guest for the gig.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 10 priced at £50.40 and £61.60.

There is a maximum of six tickets per person.

Tickets can be booked on 0843 3733000, online at http://bit.ly/2hm5193 or in person at the arena box office.