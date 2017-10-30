Sutton walkers head off to the White Peak this weekend

Sutton Rambling Club members will embark on their latest walk on Sunday, November 5, in the White Peak-Three Shires Heads/Flash area.

This will be a ten-mile linear ramble from the Cat and Fiddle pub to Longnor, via Three Shires Heads and Flash village.

The route may be shortened a little, dependent on weather conditions. It will feature an attractive mix of scenery including moors, river valley and picturesque villages. There should be a shorter walk option if preferred

Please ensure you bring adequate refreshments as none are available until the group arrives at Longnor.

The first section of the ramble heads south from the Cat and Fiddle across moorland to Danebower Hollow and down into one of the most beautiful areas of the Peak District, the Three Shires Heads bridge by the River Dane.

There will be a late morning break here to savour this tranquil location.

From here walkers will cut across to Flash village for the main lunchtime stop and then in the afternoon ramble along various footpaths and a quiet minor road to Longnor village for a 5.30 pm coach departure home. There should be time for a refreshment break in this village.

The Skills coach sets off from the Staff of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate (outside the Asda supermarket) in Mansfield at 9.30am. There will be other pick-up points between these locations. The coach fare is £10.

For further information please ring 01623 796396 or 07580 403471.