Sutton Ramblers head for Derbyshire again

Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club members will head off on their latest walk at the weekend.

It will see them head for the Ladybower Reservoir area on Sunday, October 22.

The club would be very pleased to welcome new members to its first walk on the winter rambles programme.

The group will be enjoying some wonderful scenery on a steady 12-mile linear ramble. There will be a shorter walk option if preferred.

The walk begins at the delightful location of Heaterdene car park beside Ladybower Reservoir. The route crosses Ladybower Dam and then follows relatively low level paths to Hathersage, taking in pleasant views of the Derwent Valley. The lunch break will be in Hathersage with a good choice of refreshments.

After lunch, walkers will head south to Leadmill Bridge and then following the River Derwent before a steady climb on to Offerton Moor. There will be an afternoon break beyond Offerton Hall with stunning views of Hathersage, Bamford and the River Derwent.

Walkers will head onwards then around Shatton Edge and Black Knoll before descending into Bradwell village where you may like to sample its famous ice cream. The final leg takes members past the Hope cement works and descends into Castleton for a 5.30pm coach departure home.

The Skills coach sets off from the Staff of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate (outside the Asda supermarket) in Mansfield at 9.30am. There are other pick-up points between these locations. The coach fare is £10. For further information please ring 01623 796396 or 07580403471.