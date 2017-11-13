Stuart Maconie is on a journey to Lakeside Arts

Stuart Maconie brings his latest one-man show to Nottingham’s Lakeside Arts this week.

Last autumn, the broadcaster and writer walked 300 miles from Jarrow to London, retracing the famous Jarrow Crusade of 1936.

Back then, society faced a growing problem of inequality, injustice and the rise of fascist tendencies.

Eighty years on, Stuart found journey through a divided, post-Brexit, complex country, echoing 1936 in several ways.

He is in Nottingam on Friday, November 17.

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/2maBP6y