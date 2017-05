TV star Sabrina Carpenter heads on to the UK arena scene this month with a support slot for The Vamps.

The star of TV’s Girl Meets World is already an online sensation after her debut single Thumbs received more than 19 million hits on Spotify and more than 11 million hits on Vevo.

She and The Vamps are at the Arena on May 17,

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/2pDnkZR