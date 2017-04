Irish folk rockers The Saw Doctors are live in Nottingham next week on their latest UK tour.

The band had to postpone their original date in the city due to band member Davy Carton needing to undergo a throat operation.

However, Davy is now back to full fitness and the band are ready to hit the road again.

Their Rock City gig is on Tuesday, April 25 and tickets are available at www.rock-city.co.uk