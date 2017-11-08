Rock City date for The Cadillac Three

Nashville natives The Cadillac Threeare live in Nottingham next week on their Long Hair Don’t Care tour

The band was in the UK earlier this year for Download, sharing the bill with Aerosmith and this new tour will be their biggest run of UK headline dates so far.

Their new album, Legacy, also came out in the summer.

Their Rock City date is on Monday, November 13.

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/2stCKju