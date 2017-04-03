Rising star Max Restaino to play the Newark Festival

Up and coming superstar Max Restaino has been confirmed as the open act for the Saturday of this summer’s Newark Festival.

Singer-song writer Max Restaino will perform in the afternoon ahead of X Factor star Fleur East, in what is going to be the biggest year for the festival yet.

Reggae legends UB40 – featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue will headline the festival on Saturday, June 17.

The brilliant Level 42 will join them as special guests with The Original Wailers also performing that day.

Max said “What a fantastic opportunity to perform for a really great crowd.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Newark Festival and to be performing on the same stage as UB40, Level 42 and the Original Wailers.

“And to open for the very talented Fleur East is incredible.

“I am going to deliver a superb show and give it everything I have got – including a few surprise big hit covers.

“I am looking forward to this gig as I know how fun Newark crowds can be.”

At just 20 years-old, Max Restaino has already amassed a wealth of experience, having toured all over the UK, and towards the end of last year, including supporting Rebecca Ferguson on her 20-date Superwoman UK tour.

He has also worked with some of the biggest names in show business from Gary Barlow to Peter Kay.

Newark Festival runs from June 16-18, for tickets and information, go to www.newarkfestival.co.uk