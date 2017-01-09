Ramble to the reservoir this weekend

Sutton Rambling Club’s next walk will be at Ladybower reservoir this weekend.

The nine-mile linear walk, on Sunday, January 15, starts on the A57 near the southern end of the reservoir and heads north up through Bridge-end Pasture before dropping down to Fairholmes visitor centre for lunch.

In the afternoon there will be a steady ascent up Dovestone Clough before turning south towards Whinstone Lee Tor and across to Cut-throat Bridge on the A57 before finishing at 4.30pm.

There will be the alternative option to take a stroll along the eastern edge of the reservoir and cut across to the finish via Ashopton and the fringes of Ladybower Wood

The coach will pick up walkers from the Staff of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and at the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate (outside Asda) in Mansfield at 9.30am.

The coach fare is £10, for further information please ring 01623 796396 or 07580 403471