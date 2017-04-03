Peter Kay tribute live at the Golden Diamond

Jay Lee brings his tribute to star funnyman Peter Kay to the Golden Diamond Social Club in Sutton-in-Ashfield this week.

The event is on Thursday, April 6 and chilli and rice or cheesy chips is included in the ticket price.

On Friday, April 7, UB40 tribute act Johnny 2 Bad are live at the club with the best of the West Midlands reggae stars.

Saturday, April 8 sees A Foreigner’s Journey live on stage with their tribute to hugely popular American groups Foreigner and Journey.

Finally, on Sunday April 9, the live music comes from Tin Man playing the best of 70s and 80s rock.

The Diamond is on Stoney Street in the town, for ticket details, call 01623 456617 or e-mail golden.diamond@tiscali.co.uk