After the enormous success of Dance For Life last year, Peter Kay is back with his dance-a-thon party at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena next week.

The event is at the Arena on Friday May 12 and Saturday, May 13 and all profits will go to Cancer Research UK.

Peter said: “I’ve honestly never had so much fun as I had working on Dance For Life.

“It really is a great way to raise money for the worthiest of causes.

“All people have to do is turn up and dance.”

Tickets are available on 0843 3733000.