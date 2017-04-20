Noel & Gertie bringing love to Mansfield

The musical comedy Noel & Gertie is being performed at the Palace Theatre in Mansfield next month.

Noel & Gertie is based on the ‘real life love story’ of playwright and songwriter Noel Coward and actress Gertrude Lawrence.

The production is a revival of Sheridan Morley’s hit play that originally ran in the West End for nine years and has been crafted from diaries and letters between the pair.

This year is the 10th anniversary of Morley’s death and so the play is being revived and taken on tour as a celebration of his life.

It is at the Palace Theatre on May 2.

Tickets are available on 01623 633133 or http://bit.ly/2p767Ek