The South have announced a date at Newark Palace as part of their new UK tour.

The South features former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong saxophone player Gaz Birtles.

Since original singer, Dave Hemingway, left the group earlier this year, Gaz has now moved across to vocal duties.

They are in Newark on November 3.

Tickets are available on 01636 655755 or http://bit.ly/2onIB7O