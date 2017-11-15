Ned is on his bike to the Playhouse

Journalist, TV presenter and best-selling author Ned Boulting is bringing his Bikeology tour to Nottingham next week.

Join Ned for an off-centre look at what it means to ride a bike, drawing on his own underwhelming adventures in the saddle to his 14 summers spent hurtling around France in pursuit of the sport’s biggest name including no less than Mark Cavendish, Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and, of course, Lance Armstrong.

The show is at the Playhouse on Thursday, November 23 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2AnJfF