WIN! X Factor 2017 Live Tour tickets

You’ve joined them on their journey from the judges’ room auditions to the arena, been on the edge of your sofa during the dramatic six-chair challenge and bootcamp, travelled to judges’ houses, tuned in to see the starlets transform in the live studio shows…and now is your chance to see your favourite acts live in person as they embark on The X Factor 2017 Live Tour.

We’re giving you the chance to win one of three pairs of tickets to see the show when it kicks off it’s run at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on February 23.

The top eight acts taking to the stage on this year’s live arena tour are: 5 After Midnight, Emily Middlemas, Four of Diamonds, Matt Terry, Ryan Lawrie, Saara Aalto, Sam Lavery and Honey G! The contestants will perform classic hits and viewers’ favourites from the TV series this year.

To bag yourself this top prize all you need to do is answer the following question:

Who was the winner of X Factor 2016?

Send your name, phone number and answer to amy.hirst@jpress.co.uk by 5pm on Sunday February 19.

Attended by more than three million people so far, The X Factor Live Tour has been one of the most successful annual arena tours in the UK for the last 12 years. Tickets are on sale now. Don’t miss the opportunity to catch this year’s stars live in an arena near you.

Tickets are priced from £20 and are available from www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

For more information to go www.itv.com/xfactor

Entries close at 5pm on Sunday February 19. The editor’s decision is final. Terms and conditions apply click here.