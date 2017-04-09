Wellbeing Festival continues this week at Mansfield venue

There’s still time to benefit from a range of free health and wellbeing activities at Mansfield Museum.

The museum’s first Health and Wellbeing Festival runs until Saturday and is designed to improve visitors’ quality of life.

Local partner organisations and charities have come together to host displays, workshops and experiences that tackle a wide range of topics that affect our physical and mental wellbeing.

The final week of the festival features heritage walks, wheelchair basketball demonstrations, therapeutic art, advice on nutrition and physical exercise, a community choir taster session, diabetes awareness and holistic healing - to name just a few.

More than 70 free events will take place across seven sites during the two-week festival, which launched on March 25.

Groups that have taken part include Nottinghamshire Fire Service (pictured), Everyone Health, Mansfield District Leisure Trust, Stroke Association, My Sight and Mind, amongst others.​

Councillor David Smith, portfolio holder for cultural services, town and district centres, said: “We’ve already had lots of visitors who have benefitted from a wide range of workshops and received advice to help them to take their first steps to living a healthier, happier life.

“There is plenty more still to come in the final week and as it’s the Easter holidays it provides an ideal opportunity to get the whole family involved - and best of all it’s free.”

More details including a timetable of events can be found on the museum’s website at www.mansfield.gov.uk/museum.