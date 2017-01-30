Warsop gig for Urban Voodoo Machine

The Black Market in Market Warsop hosts an exciting evening of music on Friday, February 3.

The 11-piece The Urban Voodoo Machine is a band with a formidable live reputation and this appearance in the area this week is not to be missed.

There will be support on the night from Headsticks plus Scott and Bjorn of the Doonicans.

The Urban Voodoo Machine was formed by Paul-Ronney Angelin 2002 as a fully-formed idea. He would lead a band who’d play ‘Bourbon Soaked Gypsy Blues Bop’n’Stroll’. They’d dress in black and red. There would be a LOT of them. They are junkyard blues and stinging rockabilly with mariachi horns, fiddles, sinister cabaret and punk rock tangos.

They have since played Glastonbury, Download, Latitude, Bestival, Hard Rock Calling, and have toured with The Pogues and New York Dolls.

It was at Bearded Theory festival where they played the same stage as Black Market proprietor Dave Drury, then with Ferocious Dog.

He loved the band’s sound, style, energy and mass appeal hence them playing for a second time at his venue.

Tickets are £10, available online at www.theblackmarketvenue.co.uk or at the venue, or pay on the door (numbers permitting) Doors open at 8pm for what promises to be a memorable evening of live music.