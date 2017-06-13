Two days of music in Mansfield with Sinfonia Viva

East Midlands’ orchestra Sinfonia Viva has confirmed the line-up for its 35th anniversary Cabinet of Curiosity regional tour dates in Mansfield.

Sinfonia Viva is the East Midlands’ only professional orchestra. As well as building up a loyal following of classical music fans, it has won awards and national recognition for its education and community outreach work.

Highlights over the years has included a Grammy nomination for its work with Damon Albarn – leading to their inclusion on the Gorillaz album Plastic Beach – and an invitation to record with soul music legend Bobby Womack.

With this impressive pedigree under its belt, the orchestra will mark its milestone year by touring the region with its purple inflatable mobile venue with two days at each venue.

The orchestra will start its month-long tour by erecting its purple inflatable mobile venue in Derby Market Place on June 13-14 before moving onto Mansfield Market Place on Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, followed by Scunthorpe, Mablethorpe and Holt in North Norfolk.

At each location, Viva will perform a daytime family concert, an evening of well-known classical music and support local arts organisations to stage their own events.

Friday June 16 will see the free Be Curious, Be Inspired event organised by Inspire who deliver culture, learning and libraries on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council.

Be Curious, Be Inspired is a chance to discover Inspire’s arts, storytelling, under 5’s, music and learning activities designed to stimulate creativity, develop new skills or even unearth a hidden talent.

Plus, Inspire’s County Youth Arts will host a Curiously Live, inspirational evening showcase of the young stars of the future with performances from the best of local talent. Featuring three of the county’s top bands - One Giant Causeway, Forgotten Rockets and Call after Midnight - the free evening is hosted by Dean Jackson, presenter of the BBC’s weekly rock show, BBC The Beat.

Then, on Saturday June 17, there will be two performances of Viva’s popular Flutter & Fly family concert at 10.45am and at 1.30pm.

The informal concerts feature composer and guitarist Jack Ross who is joined by the Viva chamber orchestra and animateur Eleanor Meredith to tell the story of Rowan’s paper aeroplane who meets a host of friends in the sky from a bee to a rocket with stories, songs, music and live drawings.

Flutter & Fly was specially commissioned by Viva as part of the national Family Arts Festival in 2016 and won a national award for best family event. It is specially created for children aged six and under and their families and everyone takes home a free CD and book of the story, songs and music.

The stage is then set for the Curiously Classical concert by Viva, starting at 7.30pm under the baton of celebrated international conductor Jessica Cottis.

Jessica is the former assistant conductor at the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and then the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and has since appeared as guest conductor with orchestras across the world as well as making her debut at the BBC Proms in 2016.

Viva’s programme for the evening will be a collection of snappy and recognisable tunes from television and film includes pieces by celebrated composers such as Beethoven, Brahms, Dvorak and Bartok.

There will also be new pieces by award-winning composer Anna Meredith and Viva’s principal conductor and former BBC Young Composer of the Year Duncan Ward.

The Cabinet of Curiosities’tour has been made possible by a £159,525 grant from Arts Council England’s Strategic Touring programme, which makes it easier for cultural organisations and artists to bring great art and culture to people across England.

Mike Robinson, Mansfield District Council’s director of economic growth said: “To have Sinfonia Viva in Mansfield this summer will provide an exciting opportunity for people to listen to some fantastic classical music and enjoy the atmosphere.

“It also offers local groups a chance to stage their own performances. All in all this sounds like it will be a wonderful experience for all involved and for families to enjoy.”

For ticket and booking information, please visit www.vivaorch.co.uk