Trio of top tribute gigs at The Diamond

There will be three gigs over the weekend at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield, featuring some talented tribute bands.

On Friday, April 28, you can enjoy tributes to both Simple Minds and U2 at the Stoney Street venue.

Mainly Madness are the visitors on Saturday, April 29, with their tribute to the hit-packed career of those Camden Town Nutty Boys, Madness. There’s sure to be a crowd so come down for what should be a fabulous night.

Then, on Sunday, April 30, Foo 5ighters are a not-to-be-missed tribute to the great Foo Fighters.

For more on the gigs, go to www.thediamonduk.com