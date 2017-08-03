Tribute heaven for fans at Eastwoodstock

Rock fans should head for MFN at Shipley Gate later this month to sample the music delights of Eastwoodstock.

To celebrate the anniversary of the legendary Woodstock festival in New York state in 1969, there is now Eastwoodstock.

Taking place at the Shipley Gate venue, between Ilkeston and Eastwood over the weekend of 11-13 August, Eastwoodstock features a stellar line-up of the finest UK tributes to some of the acts featured at the original festival in the shape of Who’s Next (The Who) and Are You Experienced (Jimi Hendrix).

There are also tributes to some more contemporary acts in the form of Green Date (Green Day), Oasis-Is (Oasis), Hometown Glory (Adele), Dizzy Lizzy (Thin Lizzy) and Bootleg Boss (Springsteen) alongside the Austrian Rolling Stones, a Crosby, Stills and Nash tribute and the cream of the local original acts.

Camping is allowed with a modest surcharge for large motorhomes.

Tickets are £25 advance for the weekend and £15 day tickets are also available.

Full information can be found at https://www.eastwoodstock.co.uk/