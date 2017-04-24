Top Oasis tribute band to play the hits at Mansfield gig

Oasish, the leading Oasis tribute band, will be playing in the 1861 Suite at Mansfield Town’s One Call Stadium on Saturday, April 29, from 8pm.

Oasish recreate the looks, sound and attitude of the originals, accurately portraying all of the biggest hits from arguably the biggest British band since The Beatles. Oasish will leave any audience screaming and begging for more.

Expect to hear hits such as Rock n Roll Star, Supersonic, Wonderwall, Live Forever, Cigarettes & Alcohol, Shock of the lightning, Some Might Say, Don’t Look Back In Anger, Lyla, The Masterplan, Roll With It, What’s The Story (Morning Glory), She’s Electric, Slide Away, Gas Panic, Stop Crying Your Heart Out, Half The World Away ,My Generation plus many, many more.

Oasish have recently won The Best Oasis tribute band award at the 2016 The National Tribute Music Awards.

For more, go to www.mansfieldtown.net