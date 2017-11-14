Top music from across the decades at the Palace in Mansfield

The Palace Theatre in Mansfield is playing host to wide of top music acts this month from across the years.

This array of music spans 62 years of popular tunes from the likes of Buddy Holly and the Cricketers in the mid-50s, right up to the present day with Adele.

Starting with the 50s, Buddy Holly and The Cricketers visit the theatre with the usual hits to make your Heartbeat on Thursday, November 23.

Holly’s playful singing, with slides between falsetto and regular voice, was a major influence on Paul McCartney. With both solo hits and also with The Beatles, the tribute show Macca In Concert is at the theatre on Friday, November 17. Paul McCartney continues to write and perform as he has done since the early 60s and this performance showcases some of the huge array of hits he has written and performed.

As friend and fellow musician, Macca played a part in influencing the late David Bowie. From the early 60s to just five years ago, Bowie wrote music influenced by all genres and was a legend in his own right also influencing more modern acts himself like Madonna and Prince. Tribute show Bowie Starman is at the Palace on Saturday, November 18.

With the emerging of the early rock groups such as The Who, The Kinks were making their mark on the charts. The satirical single Sunny Afternoon was the biggest UK hit of summer 1966, topping the charts and displacing the Beatles’ Paperback Writer. Featuring the original drummer from 1964–84, Mick Avory, Kast Off Kinks is at the theatre on Thursday, November 16.

Other members of The Kinks line-up also appear such as John Dalton, Ian Gibbons and former Beach Boy, Dave Clarke.

With a connection via Steeleye Span, Martin Carthy played with the band in the early 70s. A track of theirs featured none other than David Bowie on saxophone. Martin Carthy is one of folk music’s greatest innovators with a career spanning from the mid 60s to present day. He will perform in the new Palace Theatre Studio on Friday, November 17.

And finally, one of our modern day superstars who has influences going back to the likes of Etta James and Frank Sinatra, is Adele.

Who would have thought that the girl from Tottenham would be as big as the names featured here earlier, and will most certainly be one of the most influential writers of our generation.

Someone Like You – The Adele Songbook is a show not to be missed, on Friday, November 24.

To find out what’s coming up at Mansfield Palace Theatre, contact the box office on 01623 633133 or view events online at mansfieldpalace.co.uk.