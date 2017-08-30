Top line-up in store at Off The Tracks festival

Off The Tracks 2017 takes place this weekend, offering a bumper line-up of music and fun activities to satisfy festivalgoers of all ages.

Off The Tracks takes place on September 1, 2, 3 at Donington Park Farmhouse, Isley Walton, near Castle Donington.

The event is now in its 29th year and features four covered venues close to the campsite, good food, 70-plus real ales, ciders and perries.

It is based at a 17th-century farm with a permanent campsite, including proper toilets and showers.

Set in beautiful countryside, there is easy access for wheelchairs and the festival is child-friendly, featuring a number of kids’ activities.

This year, there is a killer musical line-up that will complete a memorable weekend in the company of friends.

Acts include Peatbog Faeries, Dub Pistols (pictured), Misty in Roots, Arthur Brown, Lazlo Baby and the Tom Walker Trio.

You can see the full line-up and stage times at http://www.offthetracks.co.uk/index.php/summer

Photo credit: Tony Jupp