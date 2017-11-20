Top gigs are coming up at The Black Market

There’s a busy weekend of rock music lined up at The Black Market in Market Warsop.

On Friday, November 24, you can see Pussycat And The Dirty Johnsons, Sons of El Roacho and Kings of Hong Kong.

Pussycat and the Dirty Johnsons are a great favouite on the live scene. The formidable Pussycat is renowned for prowling the audience while the adrenaline-fuelled Dirty Johnson Boys pound out infectious dirty rock ‘n’ roll.

Like all cats they are hard to pin down and have been described as one of the most incendiary live bands in the UK.

Then, on Saturday, November 25, there will be an ACDC and Thin Lizzy tribute double header, by Think Lizzy and. Let There B-DC.

The gig will be dedicated to ACDC’s founding member and rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young who sadly passed away on Saturday aged 64, following a three-year battle with dementia.

The show starts at 8.30pm with Think Lizzy followed by all the ACDC classics by Let There B~DC. Entry is £7.50 on the door.

For more on these and other forthcoming gigs at the venue, go to www.theblackmarketvenue.co.uk