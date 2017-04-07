Three to the fore in family show at Nottingham venue

Half Moon And Wrongsemble will be performing their show Three at Nottingham’s Djanogly Theatre on Sunday, April 9, from 3pm.

Three singing actors weave together famous tales, which all feature the elusive number three.

Brought to life with a flurry of original sing-a-long songs, live music and brilliantly inventive storytelling, the flamboyant players burst from their wagon of forgotten fables to re-tell the stories of Rumpelstiltskin, Goldilocks and The Grimms’ Three Wanderers as never before.

Jump on board the ingenious and cleverly crafted wagon of fairytales in this spellbinding new musical play for children and families.

All tickets are £8. The show is aimed at 3-8 year olds and their families.

For more, see www.lakesidearts.org.uk