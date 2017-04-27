Three of the best from the Halle at Royal Concert Hall

The Halle return to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, April 29.

The performance, under the baton of Sir Mark Elder, starts at 7.30pm, and is the latest in the Nottingham Classics season.

The acclaimed Manchester-based orchestra, one of the leading ensembles in the country, will be performing Elgar’s Introduction and Allegro For Strings, Weber’s Clarinet Concerto No 2 - with Julian Bliss as the soloist - and Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony.

Call the box office for ticket details and availability on 0115 9895555.

Sir Mark Elder is pictured.