Three of the best at the Black Market this weekend

There will be a triple bill of top musical treats at The Black Market venue in Market Warsop this weekend.

On Friday, April 14, you can enjoy blues rock at its best from The Sean Webster Band. Admission is £7.50/£10.

Then, on Saturday, April 15, U2 2 will play their U2 tribute act.

Finally, on Sunday, April 16, Pete Drake, Sophie Sparham and Northern Monkey play at Stars Bothering On Sunday, running from 5.30pm-9pm.

For more, go to www.blackmarketvenue.co.uk