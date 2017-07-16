Talented brass septet to perform at recital in Lincoln

A leading East Midlands-based brass ensemble will be performing a recital entitled Music For Church And State, in Lincoln on Wednesday, July 19.

The seven-piece Ottoni Musica group will be playing from 7.30pm at the Parish Church of St Mary Magdalene on Bailgate in the city centre.

This will be a recital of early chamber music featuring works by the likes of Bruckner, Tallis, Victoria, Franck and more.

There will be free admission, refreshments served, and a retiring collection.