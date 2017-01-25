Tale of two cities for the Halle at RCH

Thursday, January 26, is the date for a visit to the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham by The Halle.

The performance is to be conducted by Louis Langree and gets under way at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £7.50-£34.50.

A transatlantic tale of two cities, this is a concert with pieces evoking the sights and sounds of New York and Paris. It features Copland’s Quiet City, Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite and Piano Concerto in G, and Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and An American in Paris.

The piano soloist will be Steven Osborne.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photo by AJ Waltz