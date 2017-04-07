Search

Sutton Rambling Club launches summer programme

editorial image

The Sutton Rambling Club would like to welcome new members to the launch of its exciting new summer programme of rambles.

This Sunday (April 9) the route will encompass a variety of attractive Peak District scenery including the beautiful Padley Gorge and a spectacular finish at Monsal Head.

The ramble starts at Ringinglow a little to the west of Sheffield and tracks across Houndkirk Moor to the first break at the National Trust café at Longshaw.

After this mid-morning break, walkers continue south to Burbage Bridge and follow Padley Gorge, a wooded area with a delightful stream running through it.

After passing by the Totley Tunnel, continue for a short distance along the road to Grindleford and then across some fields to Froggatt village.

Go onwards along the footpath by the River Derwent to the main late morning/early afternoon break at Calver village. There is a wide range of refreshments to choose from here with two pubs, a café and a garden centre.

Duly refreshed, ramblers will climb out of Calver in a south westerly direction over Hassop Common and descend into Great Longstone and on to Little Longstone before eventually arriving at the final destination, the magnificent Monsal Head for a 6pm coach departure home.

The Skills coach picks up at the Staff Of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15 am and at the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate, outside the Asda supermarket in Mansfield at 9.30am. The coach fare is £10. For further information please ring 01623 645471 or 07580 403471.