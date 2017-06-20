Sutton choir’s year of celebration continues with latest concert

This is a special year for one local choir as the Sutton in Ashfield Choral Society celebrates its 65th birthday.

Now a very well established choir, the ensemble has its roots back in 1952 when it began as an evening institute class.

It has been delighting audiences ever since with a repertoire that includes songs from shows, Gilbert and Sullivan and, more recently, new and original compositions.

Earlier this year, the choir appeared at a Prom concert with Blidworth Welfare Brass Band.

As part of the birthday celebration, for their summer concert on July 3, the choir is collaborating with one of Worksop’s most popular choirs, The Musicality Singers.

The two choirs last worked together two years ago to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the publication of the children’s classic, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Fittingly, the theme this year is a celebration of childhood summer days. Then, to take things a step further, the choirs are also going to be working with members of The Tootlers, a recorder group from Retford who will make you rethink your view of the instrument.

The two choirs have their own distinctive styles as you will hear in the first half of the concert when they each sing pieces from their standard repertoires.

For Sutton in Ashfield Choral Society, that means including a mixture of popular pieces such as Light a Candle, Summertime, and We’ll Gather Lilacs alongside numbers from Disney’s Frozen.

For the Worksop choir, it means classic pop songs, musicals and spirituals.

Something both choirs have in common is a sense of enjoyment and fun. As Robert Steadman, Sutton’s musical director pointed out: “Sutton Choral Society likes to perform pieces that are stretching but enjoyable, and fun.”

Both Robert and the MD for The Musicality Singers, Greg Watson, agreed: “We are proud of our choirs and we hope that the enjoyment we all have in the music comes across. Above all, we want the audience to share the fun we have and come along and enjoy what we do.”

The musical directors of both choirs are each well known as composer, performer and songwriter in their own right.

Greg Watson has performed with and conducted various orchestras, choirs and musical theatre groups.

Robert Steadman has an international reputation and has written for, among others, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the celebrated percussionist Evelyn Glennie. The second half of the concert will be devoted to childhood summers - with nursery rhymes, nonsense poems and lullabies looming large in new musical arrangements and compositions devised by Robert and Greg. So it should be quite a treat.

It will be a chance, almost, to be a child again; to recapture the innocence of childhood summers.

The concert takes place on July 3, at 7.30pm at the United Reformed Church, High Pavement, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Doors open at 7pm. There is no admission charge, but there will be a collection to cover costs as the audience leaves.

Sutton in Ashfield Choral Society is pictured