Suede Bar hosts Ladies of the Blues tour date

Ladies Of The Blues is a show featuring Elles Bailey, Gabriella Jones and Amy Khonsari, and it can be seen at Nottingham’s Suede Bar on Tuesday, May 2.

The second night of their nine date UK tour is sure to be a great night’s entertainment.

Bristol-based Elles seamlessly weaves rootsy blues, country and soulful rock with a contemporary edge and her trademark ‘smoky vocals’ taking the lead.

No stranger to the scene, over the last three years, this captivating, hard-working songstress and her talented band have built up a loyal all-age fanbase through relentless touring, through both the UK and Europe.

Her two EPs, both produced by Brian Banks, (Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie) Who I Am To Me (February 2015) and The Elberton Sessions (October 2016) were released to critical acclaim. Her single Wildfire has been played on BBC Radio 2 and Planet Rock, and her debut album is set to be released this Summer.

Gabriella is a singer songwriter from Birmingham. She has played the Wireless Festival and Hard Rock Calling Festivals in Hyde Park along with the Isle of Wight Festival.

The blues/rock singer has already supported massive acts like Bon Jovi and Slash at festivals and played at the LG Forum Live before acts such as Beyoncé, Black Sabbath and Rihanna.

Gabriella writes her own material, plays guitar and has an extremely powerful voice and her influences range from the blues, Free, Cream, Etta James all the way to Amy Winehouse and the Artic Monkeys.

Amy is a Nottingham born singer with a Persian heritage. Showing musical promise from a young age, she moved to London aged 16 and after receiving a scholarship, enrolled in a performance course at The Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.

After graduating Amy performed professionally for three years in numerous productions here in the UK and overseas. Holding a strong desire to inspire and innovate through her songwriting, she felt compelled to take the next step – which led her to fully pursue a career as a solo artist. She went on to study further in voice and guitar at the Academy of Contemporary Music where she received the Vocalist of the Year award.

The venue is located at 34 Heathcoat Street, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, NG1 3AA.

