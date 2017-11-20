Students to perform concert in city with American flavour

The University of Nottingham Choir and Philharmonia will be performing a concert at the city’s Albert Hall on Saturday, November 25, from 7.30pm.

Conductors Calum Fraser and Jonathan Tilbrook will be leading the musicians in performances of Dvorák’s Symphony No.9 in E minor, Op.95 ‘From the New World’, Whitacre’s Leonardo Dreams of His Flying Machine, plus Harmonium by John Adams.

Celebrating John Adams’s 70th birthday in 2017, the student ensembles perform a work composed in 1981 which sets poems by John Donne and Emily Dickinson in a continuously evolving sound world.

For ticket details, you can contact the box office on 0115 8467777.