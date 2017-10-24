Student orchestra begins season with works by Ravel and Haydn

The University of Nottingham Philharmonia will be performing a concert at the city’s Djanogly Recital Hall on Saturday, October 28.

Conducted by Jonathan Tilbrook, the concert starts at 7.30pm and features performances of three works.

You can enjoy Haydn’s Symphony No 83, Jolivet’s Concerto for Bassoon, String Orchestra, Harp and Piano - with Hugo Mak as the bassoon soloist - and Ravel’s Mother Goose, colourful music based on a series of famous fairy tales.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 8467777.