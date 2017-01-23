Sparkling music at The Diamond in Sutton

There’s a treat at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Friday, January 27, when Kings Ov Leon bring their top tribute act to the Stoney Street-based venue.
The acclaimed Rainbow Rising put in an eagerly-awaited appearance on Saturday, January 28.
On Sunday, January 29, on tour from France, you can see the alternative/original rock band La Jarry.
For more on these and other forthcoming gigs at the venue, go to www.thediamonduk.com
