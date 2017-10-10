Southwell Minster concert pays tribute to choral favourites

This year’s St Cecilia Concert in Southwell Minster pays tribute to two giants of British music – Benjamin Britten and Francis Jackson.

The concert is on Friday, October 13, at 7.30pm and features the Southwell Minster Choirs, with conductor Paul Provost, Rector Chori, and organist, Simon Hogan.

Paul said: “Britten’s work is well known across the musical world – as a composer he took in all of the major genres from chamber music to symphonic music, opera, choral music, song, and much more.

“His setting of text is particularly impressive, and from his relatively small church output we have chosen three masterpieces. Rejoice in the Lamb sets words by Henry Smart in praise of God.

“The curious and sometimes bizarre nature of the text is said to mirror Smart’s psychological state, and indeed the whole poem Jubilate Agno makes for strange reading, but Britten creates from it a coherent and exciting short cantata.

“Again, in the Hymn to St Cecilia, words by W.H. Auden, Britten’s sensitivity to text is at the fore, in particular demonstrating musical effects such as violin, trumpet and timpani. Completing the set is the exuberant Jubilate Deo in C, a masterful setting of Psalm 100.”

The second half of the concert sees a rare performance of a major work by Francis Jackson, who is 100 years old this October.

Paul continues: “Daniel in Babylon sets seven scenes from the life of Daniel in dramatic form, each concluded by a motet to words by John Stuart Anderson.

“Indeed, it was he who was the first narrator of this ‘monodrama’, so called because a single narrator expounds the text to organ accompaniment. One could consider this to be a sort of filmic event: story underpinned by music reflecting the drama. We are particularly excited to perform this during Dr Jackson’s centenary year, and hope that you will come and experience this unusual but exciting musical work.”

Tickets: are £15, £12, £10, £8 (under-18s free) available from the Cathedral Shop or on 01636 812933.

Proceeds from this concert support the work of SMCA.