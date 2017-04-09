South Asian choral music in spotlight in colourful concert

Catch the show Balleilaika! at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Thursday, April 13.

The National Youth Training Choir of Great Britain and Tarang Percussion Ensemble join forces to celebrate the power, colour and energy of South Asian choral music.

The programme includes A. R Rahman: Balleilakka (arr. Ethan Sperry); Dwijavanthi (arr. Ethan Sperry); and a world premiere of a new work by Roxanna Panufnik.

The performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £15, (£5 Under 16s and Go Card holders).

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk