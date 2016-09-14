See rising star Julian in recital at Nottinghamshire venue

Talented Nottinghamshire pianist Julian Clef will be in concert on Saturday, September 17, at The Crossing, Worksop.

The young professional concert pianist, originally from Kerala, India, is now granted permanent UK residence following years of training at Chethams Music School, the Royal Northern College of Music and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

During concerts in Berlin, Frankfurt, New York, Brussels and Düsseldorf, Julian was described by the legendary concert pianist Sir Andras Schiff as “one of the next wave of brilliant players from all over the world who as accomplished pianists represent a new generation of great musicians”.

Julian’s programme includes works by Brahms, Chopin, Gershwin, Kapustin, Rachmaninov, Scriabin and Schumann.

Doors open at 6.45pm. All adult tickets £8, under 16s free (accompanied by a paying adult) from 01909 475421 or info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk

See www.musicatthecrossing.co.uk