Room for another performance of family show at Theatre Royal

An extra performance has been added to the stay of the production of Room On The Broom at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal later this month.

Due to demand there will now be a performance at 4.30pm on Saturday, May 20.

The theatre adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s best-selling kids’ favourite book is at the venue from May 19-21.

Performances are at 2pm on the Friday, 11am, 2pm and 4.30pm on the Saturday, and 11am and 2pm on the Sunday.

Tickets are £12-£10 plus concessions for groups and schools. For more details, go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555.

Photo by Helen Warner