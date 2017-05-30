Rock and Bike returns with top line-up

The ever-popular Rock and Bike Festival returns to Carnfield Hall, South Normanton, on the weekend of July 13-15, with a great line-up picked from the best of a dozen years of the festival, plus some new international and UK guests.

The full line-up is now confirmed and a variety of music will be featured in a star-studded show that includes top artists Girlschool, The Quireboys, Dr Feelgood, John Coughlan’s Quo and Oliver Dawson’s Saxon plus outrageous girl rock band The Soapgirls from Cape Town, South Africa.

There will also be a wealth of top tribute acts including AC/DC UK, Motley Crude, Surreal Panther, Poizon, Dizzy Lizzy, Hellbent Forever, Guns 2 Roses, Rainbow Rising, Sweet 45, The Spirit Levellers, Floyd in the Flesh and Real to Reel (Marillion).

The festival is completed by the cream of local bands including Cocked n Loaded, Exhibit A, Slither, On The Brink, Verbal Warning, Plymouth’s finest young rock band Lomi and The Mocking Jays.

Over 25 different acts will be appearing over the three days and nights in the marquees

Solo acts, bands and dance will be featured in a wide variety of musical genres ensuring there is something for everyone with even a karaoke bar and host for those who want to add their voices to the weekend’s entertainment.

There will also be a variety of world wide food units, three bars, daytime entertainment, children’s attractions and more on site to keep you fed, watered and entertained in what has become one of the must-go-to festivals of the summer, all held in the historic grounds of Carnfield Hall (featured in many TV series).

Tent camping is free on the purpose designed site and if you have a motorhome or caravan there is also a designated area for you with a small charge, less than you would expect to pay on a caravan site.

Car parking is £5 for all weekend, (motorbikes, trikes and disabled are all free parking and camping).

The site is conveniently located just 1.5miles off M1 junction 28 and within easy walking distance of Alfreton train station and bus stops outside

Ticket prices are £40 for the weekend.

More details can be found at www.rockandbikefest.co.uk and www.facebook.com/groups/rockandbikegroup

Photo credit for Dr Feelgood picture: James Cumpsty