Record Review with Kevin Bryan

Here is Kevin Bryan, back with this week’s round-up of the new record releases.

Paul Brady - Unfinished Business (Proper Records). Strabane-born Brady may be in his 70s now, but the rather belated follow-up to 2010’s highly regarded Hooba Dooba captures the work of a distinctive artist who’s still operating at something approaching the peak of his considerable performing powers. The compelling sense of righteous indignation which fuelled gems such as Nothing But The Same Old Story during the early 80s has gradually given way to a much more mellow and

reflective approach to music-making over the years, and Brady is in particularly fine fettle on the two traditional ballads showcased here, The Cocks Are Crowing and Lord Thomas and Fair Ellender.

Jarrod Dickenson - Ready The Horses (Decca)-. This talented Texan tunesmith has paid his dues in no uncertain fashion after a decade spent purveying his distinctive brand of Americana on the club circuits of New York City and the Lone Star state, and the invaluable experience that he’s gained as a result has

helped Jarrod Dickenson to make his major label debut with a singer-songwriter set of the highest order. The warmth and soulfulness of Jarrod’s deliciously organic sound is captured at its most majestic and eloquent on captivating ditties such as A Cowboy & The Moon, In The Meantime and the current single, California.

Ringo Starr - Give More Love (UMC). This affable character’s capabilities as a solid rock’n’roll drummer always seem to have been criminally under-appreciated but Ringo soldiers on regardless, and the former Beatles’ 19th solo album serves up a generous helping of the listener friendly fare which has become his trademark since his former outfit’s sad demise almost half a century ago. The contents were recorded at Ringo’s home studio in sunny California with a glittering coterie of top notch sidemen including Peter Frampton, Joe Walsh and, on two tracks, Show Me The Way and We’re On The Road Again, his old sidekick Paul McCartney.

Purple People Vol.1 (Cherry Red). Deep Purple’s management set up the Purple Records operation in 1971 to provide an outlet for future band releases and solo projects alongside albums by a few aspiring performers whose fledgling careers would have benefitted from the application of a gentle nudge in the right direction. This interesting four-CD box set focusses attention on some of the label’s lesser known gems as it revives recordings by Hawaiian singer Yvonne Elliman, much travelled New York bass player Carol Hunter, singer-songwriter Buddy Bohn’s collaboration with the London Philharmonic, and, most curiously of all, Colditz Breakpoint!, a seemingly random selection of wartime era songs and music from the likes of George Formby and Lale Andersen which was released to tie in with the very popular BBC TV series which ran from 1972 to 1974.