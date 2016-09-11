Rebecca’s raring to go as she heads back out on the road

Rebecca Ferguson will be performing at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on November 8.

The singer was forced to cancel the original tour dates due to recording commitments for a new album and is excited to get back on the road again.

She said: “I have been working on my new album and it is sounding great! I am so pleased with how it’s all going. It’s almost complete; I can’t wait for you to hear it and to perform it live as well as some of the material you already know and love.

“I have made the decision to change the dates for my tour and focus on getting the album ready!”

For information and ticket details on the forthcoming show, see www.trch.co.uk