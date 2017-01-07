RCH club helps kids get into music

Sit on a mountain of beanbags and join in with professional musicians alongside beanie Bear at the latest Beanbag Music Club at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.

Aimed at getting young ones into music, the next club - which meets at the Level Two Foyer - is entitled Uke Box and runs from 11am, 1.15pm and 3pm.

The event lasts approximately 45 minutes with the chance to meet the musicians and have a go with the instruments.

Beth, Joe and Tricky are a fun, family band from Nottingham, playing the Spice Girls, Tchaikovsky and everything in between. Spin the pop-meter and sing and dance through the decades!

Call the box office for more details on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk